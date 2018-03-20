Britney Spears Stars In Kenzo's Latest Campaign

Britney Spears is the newest face of Kenzo's latest collection, starring in the brand's latest La Collection Memento N°2 campaign.
The 36-year-old told Vogue she was approached by the French label's creative directors, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, and asked to be the face of the brand's second nostalgia-based collection, which pays tribute to its denim debut on the runway in 1986
She told Vogue she felt “odd” wearing what she called "promiscuous clothes" and instead revealed she now spends most of her time in a nightgown. Quite a far cry from the 16-year-old singing “Baby One More Time” in a catholic schoolgirl uniform, no?
“It’s tricky because as a mother, you don’t take as much risk with your style,” she said. “I think when I was younger I took so many risks and really went for it. There was no planning what I wore, and it was like, okay, I am just going to put on the most outrageous thing. I think as a mother you hold back from that out of fear of embarrassing your kids and out of respect for them.”
Not to be confused with someone who doesn’t understand what young people deem cool to wear, Spears said “there is something very courageous about the younger generation just wearing whatever they want all the time, but I don’t know if I could do it at this point."
She continued: “I think I would go and hide under a rug or something, because I’ve been dressing a certain way the past 15 years and I wouldn’t know how to react to a big change.”
Luckily for the singer’s sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who are 12 and 11, respectively, Spears said part of being a good mother is allowing them to discover who they are and how they want to dress. “As a mother, I used to be very strict about what they wore, but, at this point, they are growing up and becoming their own people. I want them to do their own thing — I respect that.”
