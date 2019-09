In a scene from earlier this season, we unexpectedly meet Jack’s brother in a flashback. We know Jack’s father struggled with alcoholism, but in this particular flashback, Jack sits seemingly alone in the car on the way to go fishing while his father stops off at a bar. What we didn’t know then is that Jack’s brother Nicky was asleep in the back seat. When Nicky wakes up, Jack tells him that he thinks their dad won’t be back for a while, but reassures him that he won’t go anywhere. From this short interaction, we can see that Jack was put in the position of both brother and pseudo-parent growing up. It sounds like we will see how this misplaced responsibility plays out in season 3.