These days, beauty brands use some pretty unusual marketing strategies when trying to get the consumer's attention in a crowded marketplace. There's provocative shade names, fandom-fueled one-offs, the whimsical use of unicorns, and, one of the biggest, comparing products to literal clouds. Sheer, weightless makeup and skin care is the trend du jour, but not all formulas are created equal.
If clouds are, in essence, fluffy balls of condensed water vapor floating in the sky, then Herbivore Botanical's Pink Cloud Moisturizer is the beauty product equivalent. The gentle moisturizer has a lightweight, almost whipped texture and a formula full of rosewater and aloe to soothe, plus white tea extract to firm and plump. It's also baby pink and housed in a minimalist, pretty glass jar, which is basically Instagram fodder for your vanity.
Since launching back in December, the cream has sold out three times on the brand's site and Sephora (the third happened just this week). Thankfully it's has since been restocked, but if the product's popularity has taught us anything, it's that it will sell out again. In the event that it does, check out a few of our favorite lightweight moisturizers in the slides ahead.