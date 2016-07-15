7 Clouds That Look Like Other Things

Per an article this week in Cosmo, there was an, ahem, interesting cloud floating around Miami earlier this week. Multiple people were quick to whip out their phones and snap a pic. (To be blunt: It looked like a giant penis.)
At some point or another, we've all been convinced that an amorphous blob in the sky looked like something else. And it's true — cloud formations can be totally amazing.
Ahead, we've rounded up seven Instagram pics of clouds that really look like other things, without you having to squint and tilt your head.
Nature is grand, indeed.
At some point or another, we've all been convinced that an amorphous blob in the sky looked like something else. And it's true — cloud formations can be totally amazing.
Ahead, we've rounded up seven Instagram pics of clouds that really look like other things, without you having to squint and tilt your head.
Nature is grand, indeed.