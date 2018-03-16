Stephanie Shepherd Post-Kardashian Is Modeling Jewelry

Stephanie Shepherd, Kim Kardashian’s former long-time executive assistant and brand chief operating officer, has been out of the spotlight since moving on from her working for her close friend. Since the (public, albeit quiet) split, Shepherd’s been on several luxurious-looking vacations and has been sharing all sorts of adorable pictures of her and her boyfriend, Apple Music head of content Larry Jackson, on social media. Now that she and Kardashian have squashed the rumors their parting was anything less than amicable, we’re focused on what’s next — and Shepherd is, too.
“I think when you're an assistant everyone wants to know that, like: 'What the heck are you gonna do after this?' And I'm just like, what do you mean?” Shepherd told Refinery29 last May. “And then that starts to put the pressure on me and makes me freak out a little and start to wonder, where is this going? Oh God, how will I ever leave this family? But I've realized that I just need to utilize this position and learn as much from all of these experiences and grow as much as I can. Honestly, I'm just going to see where it takes me. I'm learning. I'm helping Kim Kardashian run her empire. I'm also building something for myself. I think that's a pretty fucking great gig.”
On Thursday, Shepherd announced the first building block of her new gig, her empire: She partnered with jewelry brand 8 Other Reasons on their latest campaign and collection, "inspired by the movement around women’s empowerment." The line features colorful and cool pieces "that are symbolic of strong, independent woman everywhere," with everything priced from $22 to $100.
With her first collaboration under her belt, it's clear Shepherd's post-Kardashian career is off to a pretty stylish start. Click ahead to shop our favorites from the offering.