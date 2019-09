Stephanie Shepherd Post-Kardashian Is Modeling Jewelry

“I think when you're an assistant everyone wants to know that, like: 'What the heck are you gonna do after this?' And I'm just like, what do you mean?” Shepherd told Refinery29 last May. “And then that starts to put the pressure on me and makes me freak out a little and start to wonder, where is this going? Oh God, how will I ever leave this family? But I've realized that I just need to utilize this position and learn as much from all of these experiences and grow as much as I can. Honestly, I'm just going to see where it takes me. I'm learning. I'm helping Kim Kardashian run her empire. I'm also building something for myself. I think that's a pretty fucking great gig.”