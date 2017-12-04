Kim’s stance further shows her exasperation, as she tells Kourtney, “It’s inappropriate for her to talk to you and not me.” In confessional voiceover, we hear Kim then say, “I mean, don’t you think that’s just a little bit unprofessional … That’s a convo she should have with me.” Kourtney isn’t so sure, defending her “wifey” by explaining Steph’s admission wasn’t some calculated dis against Kim. Rather, the friends were talking about “life,” and Stephanie's dissatisfaction merely happened to come up as she mulled over where she’s heading in the future. Anyone who’s had a Deep Talk with friends over drinks knows how easily that kind of conversation can come up. That fact is why Kim says she finds it “weird” Kourt and Steph are wifeys, since, obviously boundaries are starting to crumble. But isn’t that what happens when an assistant is integrated into every single facet of your life, 24/7?