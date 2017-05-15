Sadly for Kim, it’s not only her family who’s pretending she’s not traumatized. In New York, the E! star meets up with her best friend Jonathan Cheban, who offers no help. First of all, he, like Kourtney, does not understand why Kim is in NYC. "Tell me why you’re here. I don’t understand. You’re on trial here?" he asks. This proves Kim has explained there is a trial, Jonathan’s just not paying attention to anything else she’s saying. This trend continues when Kim says the idea of attending the full trial for her robbers makes her feel unsafe and nervous, and Jonathan immediately says, "I think you should [go]. Fuck them," instead of asking her any questions about her mental health. Both he and close friend Stephanie Shepard urge Kim to go to the trial, ignoring her concerns.