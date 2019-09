At the time of this episode’s taping, Kim is mentally preparing to head to New York to testify against the cabal of alleged criminals who allegedly broke into her hotel room, tied her up in a bathroom tub, held her at gunpoint, and stole millions of dollars worth of jewels from the mother of two. As Kim has said many times of the terrifying incident, she thought she was going to be raped or murdered during the heist . During dinner, Kim brings up her anxieties out of nowhere as everyone else throws passive aggressive barbs around the table. "So, I do not want to go to New York," she abruptly declares. Kim’ family is so uninvested in her recovery Kourtney literally asks, "What are you going [to New York] for?" like Kim might be heading to the Big Apple for some fun party.