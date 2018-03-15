Tamar Braxton's faithful fans, otherwise known as the Tamartians, love their leader for three big reasons: her voice (she's the sister of Toni, Traci, Trina, and Towanda after all), her very extra personality, and her wigs. She typically goes for really long, blond pieces and even has a room dedicated to her hair. That's why fans were shocked when Braxton shared a March 14 Instagram post of herself in the salon chair... shaving her head.
The Bluebird of Happiness singer didn't just get a cute little trim. Her stylist took a pair of pink clippers and buzzed her client's head all the way down, while Braxton jammed to Bobby Brown. Of course, the haters did what they do best, and mocked Braxton for her decision. Some said that it was a sign of a breakdown. Others suggested that the transformation was pegged to Braxton's public divorce from her former manager, Vince Herbert. But Braxton cleared the air herself and let everyone know that she big chop was her prerogative... and there's nothing wrong with that.
"I'm over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell...even my OWN feelings!" she captioned a subsequent selfie. "WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY."
For every hater, Braxton — who looks amazing with her big chop, for the record — received plenty of love from her adoring flock. The comments under her video and selfie contain stories from individuals who've shed the weight of their hair and haven't looked back since. "When I let go of baggage (weighing bout 175lbs) that was freeing," yevette8433 said. "But I too got a buzz cut 'The Big Chop.' Can u now see the forest??? The trees are beginning to clear." Another fan, @lpg1andonly, referred to a famous (and accurate) quote. "'A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life' ~Coco Chanel," the Instagrammer wrote. "And she was right... Ever since I cut mine off back in 07’ I felt empowered and strong. I never knew how beautiful my hair truly was and how more beautiful showing it made me look and feel. Tamar, own the world as it is yours for the taking. I love your courage...you are fierce and forever be proud and let nothing or no one hold u back Sis!!!"
Moral of the story? Haters be damned, because there's no feeling like being free. Fly high, bluebird!
