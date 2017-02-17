Britney Spears Shares Positive Messages On The 10th Anniversary Of Shaving Her Head

For yesterday's particular #ThrowbackThursday, Britney Spears threw it way back. Like, back to ten years ago when the singer famously shaved off all her hair. On that day in 2007, Spears was battling for custody with Kevin Federline when she walked into a hair studio, grabbed a buzzer, and shaved off her hair. A year later, Entertainment Tonight reports, she was put in an involuntary psychiatric hold.
This was a difficult time for the Grammy winner, and in the past ten years she's managed not only to recover, but to come back better than ever. She decided to honor this progress on Instagram.
While the photo doesn't explicitly mention this difficult period of her life, its message (and timing) is uncanny. The psalm reads "Those who plant in tears will harvest in shouts of joy."
"Love this verse," the 35-year-old captioned the photo. "Something everyone should live by."
She followed this up with another throwback, this time to a happier moment spent with her son.
"Found this today and realized I'm a very blessed and lucky mommy," the caption reads.
No matter what the singer's intentions were by posting these photos, it's always good to remember the things she's overcome, and how happy we are that she's found such peace in her family life. Plus, when she's not spending time with her kids, she's still killing it on stage for her Las Vegas residency. The next ten years are sure to be even more incredible.
