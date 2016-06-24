Britney Spears seems like a great mom.
She's fun, she's nice, and she would sing a killer lullaby.
But there is one thing that her two sons would change about their famous mom. According to a reporter for Entertainment Tonight, Sean, 10, and Jaden, 9, get a little bit upset each night when Spears transforms from "mommy" into "Britney Spears."
Felicia Culotta, also known as "Fe," Spears' longtime friend and former personal assistant, told the writer that every night before her Las Vegas show, the singer can often be found playing games backstage with her sons.
But as soon as it's time for her to go on stage, the boys beg Fe, "No, please don't make her be Britney Spears right now."
Awww. Fortunately, she turns right back into mommy Spears after the show and on the weekends, so they can all goof around together.
I wonder if her kids remember how much they used to love performing to her songs, too?
