Selena Gomez knows she can make anything look good, whether it's a red teddy bear coat, colorblocking outfits à la Victoria Beckham, or street-style-friendly white boots. Coach knows it too, and together they are ready to capitalize on Gomez’s personal style. On Monday, the “Wolves” singer revealed that this fall's Coach x Selena Gomez collection will expand beyond handbags and small leather goods to include outerwear, ready-to-wear, and other accessories.
“I always look forward to designing with Selena because she has a strong point of view,” Coach creative director Stuart Vevers said in a press release announcing the collection. “We wanted to bring cool new ideas to the table and I loved getting her take on clothes as much as accessories this time around.” Each piece will reflect Gomez’s “unapologetically confident and powerful feminine spirit.”
Gomez shared a peek of what’s to come with her 134 million Instagram followers, uploading a photo of a pink garment with lace trim and a clothing tag featuring the pop star's signature. “Fam, my second collection for @coach is going to include clothes!” she captioned it. “So grateful I got to work on this with @stuartvevers. Can’t wait to show you this fall.”
We’d say it looks like stylist Kate Young’s plan to switch up others’ perception of the former Disney star worked, considering Gomez’s personal style inspired an entire line of clothing. Keep an eye out for more glimpses on Gomez’s social media in the months to come.
