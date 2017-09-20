Where To Buy The Under-$100 Fall Coat Selena Gomez Loves

Clear the way, because street style Selena Gomez is back. The face of Coach reminded us that she has the ability to make anything look good — whether she’s eating lipstick, channeling Victoria Beckham in colorblocked outfits, or, most recently, wearing a bright red faux fur coat not once, but twice.
Gomez was photographed leaving her apartment in New York City on Saturday wearing an I Am Gia coat, Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, and Louis Vuitton boots. Of course, Gomez finished the look off with her signature Coach bag in white. The following day, Gomez was spotted cradling an adorable dog while wearing the the bright red jacket again, styled with Zoe Jordan cropped pants and Tods moccasins.
This was, of course, a totally strategic move by Gomez’s stylist Kate Young. Young told Business of Fashion that when the two started working together, the goal was to shift the way the former Disney star was perceived. “I got hired at the time in Selena’s career when she was ready to take it up [a notch]," she said. "She wanted to stop being a kid — she was working on albums, already had one movie come out, she had new management. She really trusted me, and I said, ‘You really need to wear no jewelry with this, and wear black, keep it clean, take off a lot of it. It may seem like you’re not wearing anything and it’s boring, but I promise. We just need the fashion people to start noticing you.’ The whole idea was to shift the way people perceived her.”
Well, it seems Young's mission is complete — and it's impossible to ignore Gomez's style when she's wearing such statement-makers. Click here to pre-order the I Am Gia 'Pixie' jacket for $97, and all eyes will be on you this fall, too.
