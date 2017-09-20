Where To Buy The Under-$100 Fall Coat Selena Gomez Loves

@SelenaGomez | Leaving Her Apartment | New York City, NY | September 15 &16, 2017 — #SelenaGomez added a major pop of color to her ensemble with a @i.am.gia.thelabel coat ($96). She also was spotted wearing it the night before. Buying link on #SelenasCloset.com. LINK IN PROFILE

A post shared by Selena Gomez's Closet (@selenascloset) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT