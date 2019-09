Where To Buy The Under-$100 Fall Coat Selena Gomez Loves

This was, of course, a totally strategic move by Gomez’s stylist Kate Young. Young told Business of Fashion that when the two started working together, the goal was to shift the way the former Disney star was perceived. “I got hired at the time in Selena’s career when she was ready to take it up [a notch]," she said. "She wanted to stop being a kid — she was working on albums, already had one movie come out, she had new management. She really trusted me, and I said, ‘You really need to wear no jewelry with this, and wear black, keep it clean, take off a lot of it. It may seem like you’re not wearing anything and it’s boring, but I promise. We just need the fashion people to start noticing you.’ The whole idea was to shift the way people perceived her.”