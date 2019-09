According to Blush & Whimsy founder and CEO Michaela Brown , all orders placed on Blush & Whimsy's website are immediately sent to Adelante's warehouses, where its employees package and fulfill every single tube. And this kind of philanthropic initiative is built into the company's mission. Brown tells Refinery29 that her father is a disabled veteran and through his volunteer service at the Disabled American Veterans Charity (DAV), she's witnessed the sort of challenges people with disabilities often face in regards to finding employment. For her, it only made sense that when she founded Blush & Whimsy in 2016, she would also use her platform to work with and promote organizations like Adelante. "I think it’s a missed opportunity for so many companies, and I wanted to ensure I did not miss out," Brown tells Refinery29. "From the warehouse all the way to the guest that receives their package, I wanted everyone to feel empowered, feel essential, and feel important."