Exactly How To Make Your Eyelash Extensions Go The Extra Mile

Chrissy Teigen called them the one thing that makes you look like you give a shit without any effort. In Ancient times, Roman philosopher Pliny the Elder believed they were a symbol of chastity and youth. No matter how you spin it, though, the truth remains: Eyelash extensions are a great way to further enhance your God-given assets.
The only downside is that a lash appointment rarely takes less than two hours, the entirety of which will be spent laying on a stiff, narrow bed like Count Dracula with your eyes closed — whatever it takes to make the end results last, right? The glued-on hairs shed with your natural lash cycle, so extensions have an average life span of about one to two months. (You'll want to get touch-ups every two to three weeks to keep them full.) Luckily, ensuring your mile-long lashes hold up is 100% in your control, provided you take good care of them.
So what are some good rules of thumb to follow? For starters, keep your lashes away from any makeup removers and out of the shower, sink, pool, rain, or steam room for the first 24 hours to let the glue dry completely. Employ that vampire-like state of sleep that first night, too, so you don't wake up with weird kinks. (Been there.)
It's important to know that eyelash extensions will last longer if you don't wear much eye makeup, but if that's not your style, make sure to ask the technician for instructions on your specific adhesive's aftercare (some require oil-based makeup removers; others call for oil-free formulas). And for the love of all that is holy, whatever you do, never tug at the hairs. You can only make a wish on a lash if it naturally falls on its own, or so we hear.
