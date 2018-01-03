Chrissy Teigen's Secret On How To Look Alive Without Actually Trying

Teigen took to Snapchat to offer her followers a public service announcement. "For those days when you don’t want to be caked with makeup I highly recommend eyelash extensions," Teigen tells the camera as she shows off her curly lashes. "They're awesome. They make you look like you care." And she's not wrong. You can almost never fool anyone into thinking that clumpy mascara is the real deal, but lash extensions are natural, fluffy, and require little effort.