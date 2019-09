Chrissy Teigen's Secret On How To Look Alive Without Actually Trying

The treatment has been around for years, but recently picked up steam as everyone's go-to beauty trend of the moment . Instead of trying to make your natural lashes grow faster, all it takes is sitting in a chair for two hours and letting a very patient expert glue individual lashes to your lash line — and you'll be walking out of the salon with dramatic eyelashes that'll leave others wondering what kind of Miracle-Gro you used. And it just so happens that Teigen is a recent convert to the fad — only she's noticed a few other perks.