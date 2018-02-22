Another day, another douse of gasoline on Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's burning pile of drama. This time, however, the women aren't the ones with the fuel pump.
In an interview with Los Angeles news station KTLA 5, actor Jason Lewis — you may remember him as Samantha's smooth-talking actor boyfriend, Smith Jerrod, on Sex and the City — seemed to announced his allegiance to Parker by piling on the praise.
"I just have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and constantly professional," he said with a smile. "I think people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them."
He then added that he would have to "stop there because I have nothing good to say."
Of course, he didn't stop there. When pressed on whether he's Team Sarah, Lewis responded, "I might just have to say yeah. What a gracious lady, she was always so good to me."
Lewis' reluctance to answer questions about petty drama seem to mirror fans' overall fatigue with the Parker/Cattrall drama saga, which all started after Cattrall named Parker as one of the main reasons she didn't want to film Sex and the City 3 during an interview with Piers Morgan. Since then, Parker has discussed the drama with anyone who will listen, while Cattrall has taken her beef to Instagram.
Though I'm not about to take sides, Lewis' description of Parker as "professional" and "gracious" does seem to come across in some of her interviews.
"I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, when she said things that were really hurtful about me," Parker recently told People. "We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So, I don't want to mess with that. I couldn't imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I never actually responded. And I won't, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege."
While, I'd like to believe that everyone has said his or her peace, there are still countless other SATC boyfriends who've yet to speak. Grab a cocktail, 'cause we might be embroiled in this nonsense for a long time.
