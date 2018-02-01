Somewhat inadvertently, the best episode of Sex and the City yet has been the post-show drama that has unfolded via press clips this past year. A rallying cry for Sex and the City 3 exposed a rift in the friendship between Sarah Jessica Parker and her co-star Kim Cattrall. Parker finally addressed this drama on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night.
Cohen asked Parker, a longtime friend of his, how she felt about Cattrall's comments during an interview with Piers Morgan in October. Cattrall described her relationship to her co-stars as "toxic," and that their friendship had always been purely professional.
Advertisement
"Ah, just heartbroken," Parker told Cohen, sighing. "I mean, that whole week, you and I spoke about it, endlessly. I was just really, really — I found it very upsetting. You know, that's not the way I recall our experience." Parker's response reflect similar comments she made in 2016 when asked about the rumor that she and Cattrall weren't friends.
"It was always so heartbreaking to me that there was this narrative about Kim [Cattrall] and myself because it just didn’t reflect anything that happened on that set," she told TIME.
Parker insists that their time on set was never as cold as rumors have made it seem. Even Cattrall's comments don't seem particularly harsh toward their time on set. Cattrall just seems like she's moved on, and she wants the world to understand that. She pointed out in her interview with Morgan that she's ten years older than her co-stars, and, now that she's in her sixties, she's not necessarily as career-oriented.
"They all have children, and I am ten years older. And since, specifically, the series ended, I have been spending most of my time outside of New York, so I don't see them," she explained. "I've moved on, this is what my sixties are about, they're about me making decisions for me. Not my career, for me. And that feels frickin' fantastic."
None of this, of course, changes the fact that Sex and the City made an indelible imprint on the lives of literally millions of women. (Insult Carrie Bradshaw to my face and I will yap like a chihuahua.)
Advertisement
Speaking on WWHL yesterday, Bradshaw gave a similar rationale. "I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience," she said. "It was a professional experience, but it became personal, because it was years and years of our lives. I'm hoping that that eclipses anything that's been recently spoken."
Cohen added, "Yes, the work. I mean, everybody will have the love for the show."
We'll always have Paris. Watch the full Watch What Happens Live! clip, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement