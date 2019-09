"I never responded to the conversation Kim had with Piers Morgan, when she said things that were really hurtful about me," Parker recently told People . "We had this experience and it was amazing, and nothing will ever be like it. We had a connection with an audience, and we had a connection with the city and with this crew, and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. So, I don't want to mess with that. I couldn't imagine anyone else playing that part. So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I never actually responded. And I won't, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege."