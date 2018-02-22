Ryan Reynolds Wants Canada's Sexy Olympic Skaters To Take Over His Parenting Duties

Ryan Reynolds may be causing trouble around the United States dressed in a skintight suit as bad-boy superhero, Deadpool, but don't be fooled, his allegiance lies with his home nation, Canada.
Need proof? He just asked two of the country's skaters, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who famously skate-danced their hearts out to Moulin Rouge's sultry renditions of "Roxanne" and "Come What May," to raise his own children.
"Go @TeamCanada," he wrote. "@CassieSharpe is a legend — makin' it look easy." And thank you @TessaVirtue & @ScottMoir for agreeing to raise my children as your own."
Though there's no word yet on how Reynold's wife, Blake Lively, feels about her kids' new living arrangements, Virtue couldn't seem more down.
"And here I've been wracking my brain to come up with a post-competition career path ... Scott, get the mini van," she responded.
Parenting can't be that much harder than landing a triple axel, right? OK, probably not, but if any duo could tackle a challenge together, it'd be Virtue and Moir, whom many argue are a match made in skating heaven. The gold medal winners, who have been skating together for two decades, recently described their relationship to CNN as "unique."
"We've been through so much together, we've grown up together," Moir told CNN. "We've needed each other along the way and it is a unique relationship — we're not quite sure how to describe it — but we're sure thankful to have it."
Pretty sure we're all thankful.
While Virtue and Moir are undeniably amazing/sexy/talented/driven/insert adjective here, it's not like Reynolds and Lively are chumps. The Hollywood duo have starred in more blockbusters than we care to count, have hilarious senses of humor, and are ambitious to boot. Did you know that Reynolds just bought a gin company? To top it all off, he and Lively seem like fantastic parents who would do anything — even if that means embarrassing themselves while decorating holiday cookies — to make daughters James and Ines happy.
Perhaps, Reynolds could settle for enlisting Virtue and Moir's services only when he's in need of a couple babysitters.
