Blake Lively Shared Ryan Reynolds' Holiday Cookie Fail

Fortunately for Ryan Reynolds, he is funny, talented and pretty good looking. Because baking is...not for him.
Not without a lot of practice anyway. And his wife, actor Blake Lively, trolled him expertly on Instagram for his major baking fail.
Lively captioned the image of the saddest cookies, "@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies...He’s verrry handsome though."
The cookies look burned to the point of potentially breaking a tooth, and the frosting seems to have been globbed on with a spoon. The one bright spot? The frosting looks well made. It's just a huge mess.
More than 700,00 people have commented on the photo, including model Gigi Hadid, who was probably being sarcastic when she wrote a simple, “Proud!”
Lively is a known food lover, and she and Reynolds are proudly raising their kids as foodies. She recently told Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly And Ryan that not only does their youngest, one-year-old Ines sleep through the night, she’s already a miniature gourmand.
“She came out of the womb a little foodie,” laughs Lively, explaining that they do impressions of her saying “What’s your signature special?”
And she had the best response to Ripa warning her that her daughters might not be that adventurous as they grow older, saying she plans on raising a "chef baby," comparing herself to the ghost in Ratatouille who inspires Remy to cook.
Of course, Reynolds may be terrible at baking cookies, but he is known for epic trolling and Lively always brings her A game as well. Last year, Reynolds posted a hilarious "birthday" message to his wife on Instagram, with a photo of the two of them that almost entirely cut the former Gossip Girl actress out of the photo. She returned the favor in the most savage way on Twitter.
"Happy birthday, baby," Lively captioned a photo of Ryan Gosling, with her husband just barely in the photo.
