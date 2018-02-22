What do George Clooney, Drake, Jay-Z, and Ryan Reynolds have in common? In addition to the more obvious answer that they're famous, the four celebs all also own alcohol brands. Reynolds is the latest celebrity to invest in booze, a trend that seems to be on the rise after Clooney's tequila company, Casamigos, reportedly sold for up to $1 Billion last June.
Reynolds recently announced his new venture on Instagram with a photo featuring a bottle of Aviation Gin and a caption that reads, "I own nothing in this photo. Except that gin company."
Aviation also made a Twitter announcement, welcoming its, "new boss."
We're excited to announce our new boss, @vancityreynolds. Actor, producer, professional good-looking person. pic.twitter.com/twJbPkT6ss— Aviation American Gin (@AviationGin) February 21, 2018
Aviation Gin garnered a 97 point ranking on Wine Enthusiast, which, according to an Aviation press release, makes it the highest ranking gin in the world. And Reynolds apparently shares the sentiment; “Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way," he said in a statement.
To find out more about the gin's superior flavor and how to best drink it, we reached out to the CEO of Davos Brands (Aviation's parent company), Andrew T. Chrisomalis. "Aviation stands out from other gins mainly because of the medley and balance of botanicals it is infused with. The end result is that citrus and floral flavors are more dominant, muting the Juniper, which is typically overpowering in London Dry Gins. Aviation was crafted to be used in cocktails, but definitely can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks. The refined balance and versatility/mixability of Aviation is appealing to all of the senses," he told Refinery29 in an email.
While Reynold's involvement won't impact production or the flavor of the gin in any way, he will be involved in creative direction for the brand and have day-to-day involvement. Although, a cheeky response that the actor set up as an automatic reply to his new company email promises he won't be the only one running the show. "I don’t know whose idea it was to allow me into the gin business, but I can assure you, there are smarter, more reasonable people in charge. Thank you again for your email... If the matter is urgent, please contact my secretary, Bruce, who’ll respond the moment I get a secretary named, Bruce," he wrote.
So far there's no word on how Reynolds prefers to drink his newly acquired gin. In the photos released as part of the announcement he is seen with a highball glass that features ice and lemon, in addition to a lowball glass with an red-ish, pink-hued cocktail. Maybe he prefers his gin and tonics with lemon?
