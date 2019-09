Ryan Reynolds Wants Canada's Sexy Olympic Skaters To Take Over His Parenting Duties

While Virtue and Moir are undeniably amazing/sexy/talented/driven/insert adjective here, it's not like Reynolds and Lively are chumps. The Hollywood duo have starred in more blockbusters than we care to count, have hilarious senses of humour , and are ambitious to boot. Did you know that Reynolds just bought a gin company? To top it all off, he and Lively seem like fantastic parents who would do anything — even if that means embarrassing themselves while decorating Christmas biscuits — to make daughters James and Ines happy.