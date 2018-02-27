J.Crew's New Lingerie Collection Is Bralette Heaven

At what point can we own too many bralettes? If J.Crew's newest endeavor is any indication, probably never. On February 27, the retailer is following in the footsteps of its sister brand, Madewell, and launching its first ever in-house intimates line.
If minimal undies are your thing, then Intimates by J.Crew is your jackpot. While a few choice prints like a sweet cherry print and a soft leopard pattern pepper the collection, the majority of pieces stick to solid colored basics in all shades of the rainbow. (And if your approach to life is matchy-mathchy, as a little added bonus, J.Crew's paired up with the nail polish brand Veque to create a line-up of non-toxic nail polishes in hues identical to the underwear sets.)
As for the silhouettes, J.Crew Intimates will offer a large collection of bra and bralette sets: The pont d'esprit (a dotted mesh fabric) and cotton bras will feature two matching underwear options in both bikinis and thongs. Sizes for the bottoms will run from an XS to an XL, while the bras and bralettes will come in sizes 32A through 36D. Retailing from $12.50 to $36, the pairings are an affordable way to amp up the flirty and comfy (we've touched the cotton and it's oh, so soft) factor of your underwear drawer.