J.Crew's New Lingerie Collection Is Bralette Heaven

As for the silhouettes, J.Crew Intimates will offer a large collection of bra and bralette sets: The pont d'esprit (a dotted mesh fabric) and cotton bras will feature two matching underwear options in both bikinis and thongs. Sizes for the bottoms will run from an XS to an XL, while the bras and bralettes will come in sizes 32A through 36D. Retailing from $12.50 to $36, the pairings are an affordable way to amp up the flirty and comfy (we've touched the cotton and it's oh, so soft) factor of your underwear drawer.