Jennifer Lawrence Would Use Her Red Sparrow Skills To Spy On Taylor Swift

Jennifer Lawrence has proven once again that she might be the most relatable celebrity in Hollywood.
While sitting down with The New York Times for one of its TimesTalks last Thursday, the Red Sparrow star talked about the various ways in which she trained to portray the role of Russian intelligence officer Dominika Egorova. But, not even the countless hours spent on ballet lessons and mentally preparing herself to appear nude before the camera could ultimately help her attain the same sleuth skills as a Sparrow.
This is a shame for all of us, really, because Lawrence would have used her powers as an IRL Gossip Girl to keep the masses entertained and informed about one of the issues that matters most: the state of Taylor Swift's friendship with a famous Victoria's Secret model.
Advertisement
"I'd like to know what's going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that's the honest to God truth," Lawrence said in response to a question about what she'd do if she were a trained spy. "Is nobody else curious? It's keeping me up at night. What happened?"
While it may not be keeping us all up at night, we've got to admit that the rumored Swift/Kloss drama is quite intriguing. For years, it seemed that the two were inseparable, celebrating major holidays together, posting cheery birthday messages for each other, and appearing on the cover of Vogue together. But, recently, there seems to be a chill in the air as Kloss and Swift have noticeably been absent from each other's lives, save for this throwback birthday selfie.
According to People, the drama might have originated in August when Swift seemed to have omitted Kloss from her handmade "squad" T-shirt in the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. Since then, People reports Kloss has fueled rumors of some bad blood by hanging out with Katy Perry and even referencing the singer's diss track "Swish Swish" in an Instagram caption. Granted, the video was of Kloss on a basketball court for a photo shoot, and she changed the caption after receiving backlash from fans.
All of this alleged drama could ultimately amount to nothing. This Swift-Perry rift has gone on for what feels like centuries, and people might be realizing that it's time to bury the proverbial hatchet and befriend whomever they want, squad ties be damned. It's possible, too, that Perry and Swift have reconciled and are choosing not to make a massive scene out of their freshly repaired relationship.
Advertisement
Sadly, until Lawrence receives some top-of-the-line spy training, we may never find out if things are really as bad as they appear for Swift and her many rumored feuds.
Read These Stories Next:
Related Video:
Advertisement