Jennifer Lawrence Would Use Her Red Sparrow Skills To Spy On Taylor Swift

While it may not be keeping us all up at night, we've got to admit that the rumored Swift/Kloss drama is quite intriguing. For years, it seemed that the two were inseparable, celebrating major holidays together , posting cheery birthday messages for each other, and appearing on the cover of Vogue together. But, recently, there seems to be a chill in the air as Kloss and Swift have noticeably been absent from each other's lives, save for this throwback birthday selfie.