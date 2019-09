If you're already sold on the idea of recreating the Bachelor Winter Games at the Hermitage Club for your next vacation, but are wondering what the chances are that you'll spot another season of the show being shot, the answer is, unfortunately, it's not promising. For one thing, we don't even know if there will be another season of this particular Bachelor spin-off since it was created to coincide with the Winter Olympics. Additionally, the spokesperson told us that most of the filming was scheduled for when club members and visitors were not present. "Our goal was to keep the experience as non-disruptive to our members as possible." Still, that doesn't mean there's no hope. One or more of the contestants could always decide to go back for their own private getaway. So, who knows, maybe you'll run into Ally Thompson on the slopes.