PATIENT UPDATE*** Meet Harrington, this #sealion was rescued last week and came in at only 24 pounds and 39 inches long ? We are happy to say this little one is a true fighter and is currently eating some of his meals on his own. #pmmc #teampmmc #rescue #rehab #release #steveharrington #fighton #crystalcove @caden_capo

A post shared by Pacific Marine Mammal Center (@pacificmmc) on Feb 8, 2018 at 12:24pm PST