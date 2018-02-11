The popularity of Stranger Things knows no bounds. Pacific Marine Mammal Center, a rescue centre based in Laguna Beach, CA, just named its newest rescue after Joe Keery's character, Steve Harrington.
According to an Instagram post the centre shared, the baby sea lion, named Harrington, was rescued last week. He came in at only 24 pounds and 39 inches long, the centre wrote, but "We are happy to say this little one is a true fighter and is currently eating some of his meals on his own."
Though he was in rough shape when he first arrived at the centre, it sounds like Harrington's doing much better. Just like Steve, this guy is very strong and lovable, and possibly a great babysitter. We'll have to wait and see.
Naming animals after celebrities is kind of a tradition. A horse fly called the Scaptia beyonceae is named after, you guessed it, Beyoncé. It was discovered in 2012 and named after her because of its "unique dense golden hairs on the fly's abdomen." There is also a beetle named after Kate Winslet called the Agra katewinsletae.
Even celebrities like to get in on the fun and name their pets after other celebrities. Nick Jonas named his dog Elvis and Jennifer Garner's yellow lab is the other Martha, as in Stewart. While not real celebrities, Taylor Swift's cats Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey share names with some very famous characters.
What we really want to know now, though, is how does Keery's Stranger Things co-star David Harbour feel about this sea lion? We know they have been competing for the affections of their makeup artist's Pomeranian.
In an interview with Mashable, Harbour described it as a "love triangle." Now that Keery has a sea lion named after his character, we hope Harbour doesn't feel left out. Maybe the next rescue at Pacific Marine Mammal Center can be named Hopper?
