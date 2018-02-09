16 Affordable Beauty Products You Need This Spring

One of the best surprises for beauty fans is learning that the products used by everyone from Mandy Moore to Beyoncé to Drew Barrymore come from the drugstore. Those Victoria's Secret-worthy waves? Courtesy of a $10 mousse. The highlighter that's brighter than a paparazzi flash? Available at CVS for less than your Starbucks order. Truth is, you can mimic a red-carpet look without going over budget. But where should you start?
Unfortunately, there's no yellow brick road to lead you through your affordable beauty journey. So we're here to make the trip easier, because CVS gave us the exclusive on all the newest launches that just hit its shelves this season. Check ahead for launches from all the brands you love — like L'Oréal, Olay, Garnier, and more.