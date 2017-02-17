You Have To See What's Inside Drew Barrymore's Medicine Cabinet

Ever wish you could be a fly on the wall of a movie star's life? Not only would it be the most decadent wall around — probably alongside an original Pablo Picasso painting in a lavish L.A. mansion — but you'd also get a front row look at all the crazy beauty treatments they use behind the scenes. (Vampire facial? Bee sting therapy? "Right this way," we picture them saying.)
Luckily, there are times we get a chance peek behind the curtain of someone else's world. This week, it's Drew Barrymore, Hollywood's sweetheart and founder of Flower Beauty. The actress cracked open her medicine cabinet for all of Instagram to see — twice — and revealed an impressive collection of skin, hair, and makeup goodies that would rival even the biggest beauty hoarders on the block.
Even better, her arsenal is as varied as her movie career — with just as many high-end products as budget ones. Check out the pictures for yourself in the slides ahead, then keep clicking to read about some of the standouts.