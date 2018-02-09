America's Favorite Podcast Is Getting Its Own HBO Series

Listening to podcasts is so 2017. Well, at least for the guys behind Pod Save America, the informative political podcast listened to by approximately 1.5 million people twice a week.
On Thursday, HBO announced that Pod Save America would be making its way from fans' headphones to their small screens this fall, just in time for the 2018 midterm elections.
Fans of the podcast and its parent company, Crooked Media — founded by former Obama-era White House aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor — will now have the opportunity to watch as the aforementioned men, including Dan Pfeiffer, travel around the country and speak with key players from the upcoming election. According to Deadline, the tapings will be broken down into hour-long specials.
"The best part of Pod Save America is taking the show on the road and meeting activists, candidates, and people who are getting involved in politics for the first time," Favreau, Lovett, and Vietor said in a joint statement. "They know that the 2018 midterms are the most important elections of our lifetime, and the energy and excitement on the campaign trail is infectious."
Though the guys said these live shows won't have as many "dragons and sex robots," it's likely they'll still inject their signature senses of humor into each episode while still delivering insights into important election developments.
The 2018 midterms are indeed important, as they'll address serious issues such as gun control, immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, strengthening legislation regarding sexual harassment and assault, and reproductive rights. Luckily, hundreds of strong, driven women are already starting to throw their hats into the political ring, including Tamara Harris and Jennifer Carroll Foy.
To create lasting change, however, we all need to be informed and active. Hopefully, Pod Save America's HBO specials will make the complicated election process easier to engage with and understand.
