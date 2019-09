In March For Life Speech, Trump Commits To Dangerous Rhetoric On Abortion

As one of his very first acts in office, Trump tightly constricted abortion access around the world with the signing of an extra extreme iteration of the Global Gag Rule , which banned nonprofits that perform abortions or even associate with abortion providers from receiving U.S. aid. He then made good on his promise to appoint an anti-abortion justice to the Supreme Court, drawing ringing praise from March for Life president Jeanne Mancini. He took aim at Planned Parenthood with a measure cutting off federal funding to abortion providers. He rolled back the Obama-era mandate on birth control coverage under the guise of protecting religious freedoms. These are just a few of the blows Trump dealt women’s health in the past 12 months, with an anti-abortion “A Team” working on his newly adopted cause at every level of the administration. Just yesterday, his Department of Health and Human Services announced the creation of a Division of Conscience and Religious Freedom within its ranks, which would allow medical professionals to pass on providing services they feel challenge their faith.