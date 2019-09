North West Took A Topless Photo Of Kim Kardashian & The Reactions Are…Intense

If there's one thing Kim Kardashian knows how to do best, it's strike up a global conversation with just the click of a finger. Nearly two years ago, the reality star/entrepreneur tweeted a shot of herself completely in the buff with nothing but digital black bars to cover NSFW bits. For some reason, people freaking lost it and called Kardashian out for being a bad role model for both fans and her daughter, North West (never mind that a) she can do whatever she wants with her body, and b) she had already posed in the nude for Paper magazine just two years prior).