North West Took A Topless Photo Of Kim Kardashian & The Reactions Are…Intense

If there's one thing Kim Kardashian knows how to do best, it's strike up a global conversation with just the click of a finger. Nearly two years ago, the reality star/entrepreneur tweeted a shot of herself completely in the buff with nothing but digital black bars to cover NSFW bits. For some reason, people freaking lost it and called Kardashian out for being a bad role model for both fans and her daughter, North West (never mind that a) she can do whatever she wants with her body, and b) she had already posed in the nude for Paper magazine just two years prior).
Kardashian is no stranger to acquaintances and strangers doling out unsolicited parenting advice. But, we're guessing that not even she was prepared for the barrage of critical comments on her latest Instagram post, which features her standing in front of a mirror topless with her bra undone. The cause for their anger? North took the photo.
"Cause for legal charges?" one commenter asked. "If anyone else would Dept of Family services be contacted? Mama skills just keeps getting lower and lower."
Another angry Instagram user wrote, "My God kim. Maybe you don't have respect for yourself when it comes to needing attention, but atleast [sic] teach your daughters to have respect for themselves. What a parent."
The arguments against Kardashian West's decision seem to boil down to one thing: Mothers shouldn't allow their children to see them as sexual beings. Doing so could cause them to not respect their own bodies and teach them that self-worth stems from physical appearance.
This couldn't be further from the truth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, talking to your children about sex and sexuality at a young age can lead to safer practices in their futures. Those conversations don't have to just be limited to reproduction. Instead, sex-positive parenting can teach kids the value of respecting both their and other people's bodies, potentially reducing harassment in the long run.
Of course, that doesn't mean that we should all be rushing to have our children take pictures of us topless. That approach simply won't be appealing for many, and that's OK! For North, this could have just been a fun way to play with mom's phone. Or, maybe, she thought her mom looked especially beautiful while undressing and wanted to capture the moment.
So, as tempting as it may be to chime in with advice, perhaps it'd be best to let Kardashian determine how best to parent.
