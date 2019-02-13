7 Valentine’s Day Phone Sex Tips

If you're planning on having sex this Valentine's Day, regardless of whether you're coupled or not, we have a fun idea for you to add a little steam to your plans: dirty talking over the phone. Hear us out. If you're in a long-distance relationship this is probably already part of your plan for the evening, but phone sex can also be great foreplay if you and your partner are together.
It's not just for people in long-distance relationships, says professional sex educator Ashley Manta. "It's a great warm-up for in-person dirty talk," she says. "And a great way to explore fantasies without having to deal with real-world issues like safety, legality, and physical limitations." So if you and your partner have been thinking about involving sex toys but don't actually own any, you can create a fantasy where you go together to a sex shop, buy a toy, and then use it right there. "That's a thing you'd get in big trouble for in real life, but could be super hot to describe in detail from the privacy of your own home," Manta says.
Phone sex also has the benefit of allowing you to escape your life, says Kathleen K., author of Sweet Talkers: Words from the Mouth of a Pay to Say Girl.
"You' aren’t engaging in this," she says. "Not the 'you' with neighbors and bills and a job. You’re a voice, like an actor or actress; choosing words like a writer; projecting images like an artist." All of that adds up to a pretty hot experience that could carry over from the airwaves into real life. So treat phone sex like foreplay this Valentine's Day, or give it a try with your long-distance partner.
Not sure how? Read ahead for tips to get started.