What you see online or in the media isn’t always the complete truth. This is not about putting anyone on blast but moreso a reminder to not compare yourself to anyone else. In this instance I can’t even compare myself to myself. These photos were shot around the same time; one obviously retouched and the other not. - When I look at the left images I’m like damn can I please look like that and its Fk$!n ME!?! If I can’t be that person on the left (which is absurd because it’s me) then I can only imagine the effect this has on women. I think my big arms, my cellulite, my back rolls, the dimples on my butt look fine in the natural shot. I can’t always have control of what other people do to my images but on my page I’m always going to keep it 100 with you. I think both images are beautiful but be realistic with yourself, you don’t need to look a certain way to be appreciated and know that you’re worthy.
Wanting share with you all again that it’s important to love yourself regardless of your size. I loathed how I looked on the left, and yes that is ME in both pictures. I was insecure, I compared my self to other women, constantly put myself down and never felt good enough, I’d rather be caught dead than seen in a swimsuit. The difference now other than the obvious is that I’m in a different mindset. I’m not saying that you will be happier on the opposite spectrum but I think it’s important to have a positive relationship between your mind and your body first and foremost at whatever size you may be. Also just a side note- I’m beyond grateful for the love and support from half a milli of you?! I love hearing your stories, you are the reason why I do what I do ??
So the other day I put up a photo which had my usual self on display, all the rolls, cellulite and that good stuff. I had this dude leave a comment saying- ‘ugh, disgusting’. He had no pictures, typical. So I proceeded to go through the people he followed, turns out he only followed women who shall we say were perfectly sculpted. My problem with this why should I be considered disgusting because I dont have the ‘perfectly sculpted body’ like other women. I think a woman should do whatever the hell she damn well wants to do with her body and men should create a safe environment to allow a woman to be who she is. If she wants to be natural and have cellulite all up her legs and ass then so be it. If she wants to invest in a pair of fake tits or have fat injected into her ass then so be it, but dont come to my freaking page and tell me that IM DISGUSTING because I’m not what you like. Can you imagine how BORING this world would be if we all looked exactly the same. Freaking yawns? STOP COMPARING WOMEN TO OTHER WOMEN, THAT IN MY OPINION MAKES YOU DISGUSTING. Rant over. I’ll just be over here continuously posting all this fabulousness ?☕️
