On Saturday, SZA shared a photo of her being measured for her Grammy dress, made by Versace, with the caption: "Tailor from Milan energy so Jersey." Later that evening, one of her fans asked on Twitter what color she would wear to her very first Grammy Awards. "Give us a little something," @lovespasta tweeted, to which SZA responded: "All I can say is Issa dream dress." And was it ever. She later revealed the inspiration behind gown, tweeting: "Theme is black princess of Genovia2018."