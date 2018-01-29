Two weeks ago, SZA wasn't sure what she going to wear to music's biggest night. "I'm either going to go really casual like, I can't believe I'm at the Grammys so I just came in jeans and a T-shirt, or I'm going to come in like, a full princess look," the singer told Refinery29. Since then, the five-time Grammy-nominated artist has been dropping hints on social media of which approach she planned to take.
On Saturday, SZA shared a photo of her being measured for her Grammy dress, made by Versace, with the caption: "Tailor from Milan energy so Jersey." Later that evening, one of her fans asked on Twitter what color she would wear to her very first Grammy Awards. "Give us a little something," @lovespasta tweeted, to which SZA responded: "All I can say is Issa dream dress." And was it ever. She later revealed the inspiration behind gown, tweeting: "Theme is black princess of Genovia2018."
Yes, that princess of Genovia. The one from Meg Cabot's ultra-successful-book-turned-movie-franchise The Princess Diaries, starring Anne Hathaway. On Sunday, Solána Imani Rowe (SZA's real name, by the way) attended the 2018 Grammy Awards wearing an Atelier Versace fall 2017 gown that most definitely resembles Mia Thermopolis' wedding gown — though instead of lace, SZA's long, voluminous-sleeved dress has no shortage of feathers. She walked the red carpet with her mother (who had a "whole goddess thing going on") and her grandmother (who we were surprised to see wasn't wearing her J.W. Anderson glitter converse). E! News host Ryan Seacrest remarked on how good they all looked on the red carpet, and honestly, he's right.
SZA might not have won any of the categories she's nominated for, including Best New Artist, but this runway look certainly cements her as a winner in our hearts. Because who wouldn't want to look like a princess on such a magical night?
