Yes, that princess of Genovia. The one from Meg Cabot's ultra-successful-book-turned-movie-franchise The Princess Diaries, starring Anne Hathaway. On Sunday, Solána Imani Rowe (SZA's real name, by the way) attended the 2018 Grammy Awards wearing an Atelier Versace fall 2017 gown that most definitely resembles Mia Thermopolis' wedding gown — though instead of lace, SZA's long, voluminous-sleeved dress has no shortage of feathers. She walked the red carpet with her mother (who had a "whole goddess thing going on") and her grandmother ( who we were surprised to see wasn't wearing her J.W. Anderson glitter converse ). E! News host Ryan Seacrest remarked on how good they all looked on the red carpet, and honestly, he's right.