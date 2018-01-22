If there were ever a cosmetics company that deserved the label of serial product launcher, it would be ColourPop. Month after month, the cult-favorite brand continuously rolls out new formulations ranging from highlighters to eyeshadow palettes — without ever missing a beat. But if you think you've seen everything ColourPop has to offer, think again. In fact, its latest launch is one we've yet to see from the brand. Enter: Lux Lipsticks.
Known for years as the brand that delivers high-quality formulas for a fraction of a product's typical price, ColourPop has earned quite the reputation for its affordable makeup range. The only problem? There was the traditional tube of lipstick missing from the lineup. Luckily, Lux Lipsticks is changing all that. ColourPop exclusively tells Refinery29 that the 24 brand-new lip colors will offer the same bold, full-coverage formula we've come to know and love from the Lippie Stix, only with the kind of fancy packaging you want for those flat lays.
Like the cooler older sister to ColourPop's best-selling matte formula, Lux Lipstick delivers a similar creamy, semi-matte formula loaded with antioxidants. Plus, at only $7 each, you'll never have to feel bad about experimenting with multiple shades. (Because who says you have to compromise your monthly budget for makeup that looks just as good on your vanity as it does on your lips?) Even better, you won't have to wait too much longer to get your hands on these velvety formulas: Lux Lipsticks officially launches January 31 on the brand's website.
