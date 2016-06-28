7 Cutting-Edge Lipsticks With Crazy-Cool Applicators

A few years ago, my lipstick stash consisted of about 15 to 20 traditional bullets in a rainbow of colors (purples, pinks, reds, nudes, you name it). But with lippies launching pretty much daily in innovative shapes and sizes, my collection has tripled. This is not because I'm a beauty hoarder — although one could make a case — it's because new applicators change the finish, texture, and ease of use of any given product. So although I already own my fair share of red tubes, a new wand completely changes the game.



Maybe you don't want to buy every single new lipstick technology that's out there. Or maybe you weren't even aware there was so much going on in the lipstick sphere. That's why I'm here. I'm breaking down all the new application methods hitting shelves, so that you can walk into a store fully aware of what type will work best for you. Because, let's be real: Even if you've found the perfect lipstick, there's a tiny part of you that's always looking for the next best thing.