Somehow, after a year of 3D nails, holographic highlighter, and even horn-inspired hairstyles, we survived the unicorn apocalypse of 2017. But it looks like we're not quite done with the mystical beauty trend just yet. In fact, it appears the brand responsible for the unicorn craze in the first place is ready to kickstart it into high gear... again. And surprisingly, we don't hate it.
After getting a first look at Too Faced's La Crème Mystical Effects Lipstick expansion back in October, we were convinced: Maybe it's time to give fairytale beauty a second chance after all. Now, after the success of the first Unicorn lip topper, it makes sense that the cosmetics company was ready to add three new shades to the dreamy collection. Although there will be three in total — Angel Tears, Fairy Tears, and Mermaid Tears — it's the latter that will surely convert even the most unicorn averse person.
Mermaid Tears, with its darker hue and subtle shine, is Unicorn Tears' spooky cousin. Instead of an opalescent sparkle that's hard to wear in real life, Mermaid Tears feels like the kind of lipstick you'd actually want to pack for Coachella. Although it offers up the same kind of pH-balancing formula that adjusts to your unique body heat, it's the flattering purple and green finish that won us over.
But like all unicorn-inspired products, this holographic option isn't for the faint of heart. However, the formula is super hydrating, which is a small miracle considering it's packed with pink, purple, and blue glitter, so it won't dry out your lips this winter. And, even if you're not ready to walk outside during the day looking like a mermaid, it never hurts having a moisturizing lipstick on hand for party emergencies.
Too Faced La Crème Mystical Effects Lipstick, $22, available at Too Faced in February.
