Through Fashion & Music, Will Jay Tackles The (Toxic) Masculinity Debate

In the song, and the accompanying photoshoot debuting exclusively on Refinery29 ahead, Jay addresses the impossible standards of masculinity that have stunted the emotional growth of men. "No emotions / Don't talk with your hands / Your mannerisms / should be more like a man's." They're lyrics that, for the sake of calling a spade a spade, may mean different things to different people, but aren't lost on those who have been at the other end of scrutiny for the way they move their body or how they choose to dress it.