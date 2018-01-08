The Cutest Celebrity Couples At The 2018 Golden Globes

Awards season is when we really get cozy with celebrity love lives. Celebs have to get gussied up and walk the red carpet — i.e., it's a great time to see our favorite couples together on the red carpet. We don't often get official glimpses of high-profile couples! The 2018 Golden Globes will be an opportunity to peep the Hollywood's couples in their finest. And, you know, at their most adorable. (Red carpets make people look more romantic! And more in love! This is not fact-checked but my gut says it's true.)
Of course, not all duos are romantic. Sometimes, the best part of ceremonies is when celebs trot out their best friends, parents, or close relatives. (Timothée Chalamet said earlier this week that he'll be bringing his sister to the ceremony.) Then, there are the co-star duos, the adorable celebrity best friends who get cuddly during the ceremony. (Armie Hammer and Chalamet, we're looking at you. We're also looking at the entire cast of Stranger Things.)
Ahead, the cutest couples at the 2018 Golden Globes at their very cutest.
