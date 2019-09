The Boys Of Stranger Things Had More Fun On The Golden Globes Red Carpet Than Anyone Else

One of the best things to come out of the awfulness that was 2016 was the sheer joy of watching Netflix's Stranger Things . So it's no surprise that of all the newbies and veteran stars attending tonight's Golden Globes , no one was as excited — or as charming in their tuxes — as the Stranger Things kids. They brought the cute factor to the red carpet, all decked out and looking adorable and very un-80's. Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo headed to the big event together, striking a pose like little gentlemen they are as they hopped into their ride.