The Boys Of Stranger Things Had More Fun On The Golden Globes Red Carpet Than Anyone Else

One of the best things to come out of the awfulness that was 2016 was the sheer joy of watching Netflix's Stranger Things. So it's no surprise that of all the newbies and veteran stars attending tonight's Golden Globes , no one was as excited — or as charming in their tuxes — as the Stranger Things kids. They brought the cute factor to the red carpet, all decked out and looking adorable and very un-80's. Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo headed to the big event together, striking a pose like little gentlemen they are as they hopped into their ride.
Raise the volume, because the best part of this video is Wolfhard casually shouting "Bye, mom!" off to the side.
And they posted the obligatory car video, with Matarazzo showing off his bowtie for the fans.
Then the lads hit the red carpet, interviewing with E! News and posing for the paps. They look so happy together.
We bet Al Roker was just as excited to meet you, Gaten!
Millie Bobbie Brown arrived on her own, looking incredibly poised and mature beyond her years. Now we just need a group shot with all the kids to make this night complete.
