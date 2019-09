All The Book To Movie Adaptations We Can't Wait To See In 2018

Based on this roundup, 2018 will prove no exception to the rule. Some of the most highly anticipated movie projects of 2018 are based on previously written books, and we are officially amped. This year, we'll travel through tesseracts with the help of Mrs. Whosit, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Which. We'll cut through the ever-growing, sentient landscape of Area X. We'll meet the super-rich of Singapore — judging by the trailer, Crazy Rich Asians will be amazing. And it's all thanks to books.