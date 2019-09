Wait, How Many Black Contestants Have Been On The Bachelor & Bachelorette?

Now, a new season of The Bachelor is upon us, and things are back to “normal.” A white dude ( Arie Luyendyk Jr. ) is at the center of it all. There are even seven Black women among the 29 vying for his heart . But a 24% inclusion rate for Black women on one cycle is in no way a reflection of the show’s overall history of including Black people. There have been roughly 579 contestants on The Bachelor (including Luyendyk’s upcoming cycle) since it started in 2002 and 312 on The Bachelorette since its premiere in 2003. With help from this Splinter News piece , we know that only 38 Black women and 25 Black men have been among them. This means that in over 15 years of televised matchmaking, only 6% of their eligible women and 8% of their eligible women were Black.