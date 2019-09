Here's Your First Photo Of Arie As The Bachelor — It's Actually Happening

From this photo, we can see that Arie is a skinny tie enthusiast, and has an excellent tailor on retainer. Clearly, he's trying to win over the scores of Bachelor fans that were a little confused by his anointment. Peter Kraus and Dean Unglert from last season's The Bachelorette were both fan favorites , as was Wells Adams, and stans were gunning hard for one of them to make it. Some fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions of Mr. Luyendyk in his sexiest Bachelor suit, and we've gathered some of the funniest replies. Bachelor Nation fans are not shy when it comes to expressing their thoughts on the franchise's direction.