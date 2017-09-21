Here's Your First Photo Of Arie As The Bachelor — It's Actually Happening

Bachelor Nation, get your first glimpse of the newest eligible gentleman to join the franchise. Arie Luyendyk, Jr. is straightening his tie and stepping out of the limo, and (hopefully) into our hearts. The Bachelor creator and showrunner Mike Fleiss shared a behind-the-scenes photo today of Arie (who is a for-real professional race car driver) decked out in his finest.
That's right, tonight's the night that Arie is meeting his bride-to-be, among the pool of woman vying for his attention. Fleiss teased a "fantastic" group of contestants, posting that Arie has some "tough choices to make." Considering that contestants on The Bachelor spend a lot of money before going on the show, we're hoping that his future soulmate gets her money's worth.
Advertisement
From this photo, we can see that Arie is a skinny tie enthusiast, and has an excellent tailor on retainer. Clearly, he's trying to win over the scores of Bachelor fans that were a little confused by his anointment. Peter Kraus and Dean Unglert from last season's The Bachelorette were both fan favorites, as was Wells Adams, and stans were gunning hard for one of them to make it. Some fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions of Mr. Luyendyk in his sexiest Bachelor suit, and we've gathered some of the funniest replies. Bachelor Nation fans are not shy when it comes to expressing their thoughts on the franchise's direction.
The fact that this is real is an absolute joke. #thebachelor #notmybachelor pic.twitter.com/QW7SpJntnj— Beth Marie (@citygirl1821) September 21, 2017
The Bachelor returns in January 2018 (sorry, #JanuArie). We can't wait to see which contestant wears the funny costume as she steps out of the van. Someone always does.
Fantastic group of women. @ariejr has got some tough choices to make tonite... #thebachelor— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 21, 2017
Guess who's back? Back again. Arie's back. Tell a friend. #TheBachelor #JanuArie pic.twitter.com/XaooVeuZ6U— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 21, 2017
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement