"We headed into my childhood bedroom, into my canopy bed, for what can only be described as the best sex I’ve ever had," Robertson wrote in her memoir I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain about how Luyendyk comforted her after a breakup. "Why was it so good you ask? Arie’s incredibly passionate and utilizes his entire body in his lovemaking. And he knows exactly what positions make a woman comfortable and satisfied."