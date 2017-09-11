Bachelor In Paradise isn't even over and we already have a promo for the next show in line: The Bachelor. Arie Luyendyk, Jr. was announced as the new Bachelor for the show's 22nd season on Good Morning America last week, and although his season doesn't premiere until January 2018, E! News just exclusively dropped the first promo.
Playing off of the 35-year-old's job as a racecar driver, the promo promises that "hearts will race" over top of footage from his stint on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette in 2012 and current-day clips, including his Good Morning America debut.
Because the actual show is over three months away, none of the footage reveals anything we don't already know...which isn't much. All we have to go off is what we saw on his season of The Bachelorette, and things that have been said about him by fellow members of Bachelor Nation — including Courtney Robertson, who has some pretty specific praise for the star.
"We headed into my childhood bedroom, into my canopy bed, for what can only be described as the best sex I’ve ever had," Robertson wrote in her memoir I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain about how Luyendyk comforted her after a breakup. "Why was it so good you ask? Arie’s incredibly passionate and utilizes his entire body in his lovemaking. And he knows exactly what positions make a woman comfortable and satisfied."
There's clearly a lot more to learn about this suitor, and still three longs months before we can do it. Let's hope this is just the start of ABC's promos but, meanwhile, you can watch the latest below:
